Deputies look for missing Ottawa County man

An undated photo of Thomas Jeremiah Kasack. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are looking for a missing Grand Haven Township man.

Deputies say Thomas Jeremiah Kasack was last seen walking down around 8 a.m. Nov. 12 Lake Michigan Drive near 48th Avenue in Allendale Township.

Kasack was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, he is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.