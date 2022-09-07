GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man who was reported missing out of Grand Haven Township Saturday.

James Alan McKinnon, 34, is described by deputies as a 5’ 10”, 160-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing gray shorts. He also wears glasses and is missing his upper front teeth.

An undated photo of James McKinnon, courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said McKinnon was last seen around noon on Aug. 30 on River Haven Boulevard near Mercury Drive. He was last known to have been walking in the area. Family and friends have not heard from him, deputies said.

Detectives are investigating his disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.