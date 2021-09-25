Deputies look for Allendale robbery suspect

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Ottawa county are looking for a man who robbed another man at his apartment.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue.

Deputies say an Allendale man was having a small party in his apartment when he found a man in his bedroom and confronted him.

The man pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet, car keys and house keys, then ran out the back door.

