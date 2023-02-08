GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that did not injure anyone near Hudsonville Wednesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge Drive in Georgetown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a home was hit several times by gunfire. No one was hurt.

Deputies say they found several shell casings.

A small, dark-colored SUV sped away from the area afterwards, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Ottawa County dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.