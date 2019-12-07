Deputies investigating break-in at Marne business

MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating a break-in at an Ottawa County business.

Authorities say the break-in happened sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at Vermeer Midwest on Franklin Street in Marne.

The suspects cut the lock to the property’s gate and went into the yard area of the building. They took three stump grinders, worth $30,000 each, that were next to the building, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.