Deputies investigate house fire in Ottawa County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Ottawa County.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 16000 block of 24th Avenue in Wright Township, near Marne.

The house was vacant and under construction, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews from Wright Township, Tallmadge Township, Coopersville, Polkton Township and Allendale responded to the scene.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the blaze.

Additional information was not immediately released, including what caused the blaze or the extent of the damage.