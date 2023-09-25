HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies are investigating a suspected homicide in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. Sunday it received reports of shots fire at the Falcon Woods apartment complex located near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said they found a man dead inside an apartment.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.