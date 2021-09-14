Deputies investigate suspected arson at Grose Park

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a suspected arson at an Ottawa County park.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire at a storage building at Grose Park near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Hoover Street in Chester Township, northwest of Sparta.

The storage building, which held several maintenance vehicles, was heavily damaged, according to the sheriff’s office.

While investigating the fire, the sheriff’s office said deputies discovered that nearby restroom fixtures were also damaged.

State police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.