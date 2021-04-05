Deputies investigate possible abduction in Zeeland Twp.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County say they’re investigating a suspicious incident where someone may have been kidnapped Monday.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in Zeeland Township near the intersection of 64th Avenue and Gordon Street.

Deputies say they received a report of an altercation between a pedestrian walking in the area and two other people inside a white box truck. The pedestrian may have been forced inside the truck, which left the scene going south on 64th Avenue, authorities say.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they said they were not able to find anyone involved in the incident. They say no one has been reported missing in the area.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.400, central dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.