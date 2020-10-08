Deputies investigate hit-and-run in Coopersville

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Ottawa County are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Deputies say it happened in Coopersville on 68th Avenue near Randall Street around 8:40 p.m.

They say a 59-year-old man was walking across 68th Avenue near Randall Street and was hit by a white pickup truck that was leaving the Speedway gas station.

The driver did not stop and drove north on 68th Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a white pickup truck with a black bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88SILENT.

