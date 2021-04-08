Deputies investigate fire at Holland Twp. auto parts store

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire at an auto parts store in Holland Township Thursday, they said.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at LKQ Auto Parts on Chicago Drive near 112th Avenue.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the scene for one car being on fire and that by the time they arrived, it spread to several other vehicles in the lot.

The Holland Township Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The incident is being investigated as suspicious and authorities are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.