GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Georgetown Township apartment Tuesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday to View Point Studio Living on Pierce Street near 42nd Avenue to check on a woman. When they went into the apartment, the found the 22-year-old dead.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine how she died. Her name was not released Wednesday.

While the apartments are near Grand Valley State University, the sheriff’s office said the woman is not a current student there.

The sheriff’s department said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.