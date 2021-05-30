Deputies investigate cellphone store break-in near Holland

Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are looking for whoever broke into a cellphone store north of Holland early Sunday.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. at the T-Mobile on Douglas Avenue near W. Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says whoever broke in was gone by the time deputies arrived.

A Sunday release did not say what, if anything, was actually stolen from the store.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

