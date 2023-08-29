HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a break-in at a tobacco shop near Holland early Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, it received a report of a break-in at Sweet Fire Tobacco on Butternut Drive and James Street in Holland Township.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said they found the front glass door was smashed. A Grand Haven Department of Public Safety K-9 searched the area but was unsuccessful in finding a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.