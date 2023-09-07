GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies are investigating a break-in at a Jenison party store.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 4 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to an intrusion alarm at G&K Party Store on Baldwin Street near the intersection of Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said deputies found the front glass door smashed and the group of suspects had already left with merchandise.

No suspect descriptions were released.

The break-in remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.