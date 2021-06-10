Deputies investigate break-in at business near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for three suspects who broke into a business near Holland Wednesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 12 a.m. Thursday for a report of a breaking and entering at Tele-Rad located on E. 8th Street near the intersection of Clover Street.

Deputies discovered the suspects broke into the building through a door. The suspects are three men between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot tall. They left in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Grand Rapids earlier Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.