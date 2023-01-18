GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies are investigating an alleged assault at Grand Haven High School Tuesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School girls basketball teams. There were also reports of disorderly spectators.

An East Kentwood player and coach were ejected from the game, according to an OCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said deputies worked with school staff to calm down the situation and stayed at the scene for the remainder of the game and as people left.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

The case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.