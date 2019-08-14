Deputies investigate another cellphone store break-in

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another break-in at a cellphone store in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile store near the intersection of James Street and US-31 in Holland Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the front door was smashed out. At this time, store staff is working to find out if anything was stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

It comes as authorities are investigating a series of break-ins and a robbery at cellphone stores in Kent and Ottawa counties over the past few days. Wednesday’s crime marks the fourth incident at a cellphone store in Ottawa County since Monday.

Deputies said burglars smashed a glass front window at the T-Mobile store in Allendale Tuesday, but doesn’t appear the suspects got away with anything.

Monday, a man robbed the Cricket Wireless store in Holland Township at gunpoint, getting away with phones and an unknown amount of cash. Thieves also took off with approximately $1,600 worth of cellphones from the Verizon Wireless store in Jenison.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 1.877.88.SILENT.