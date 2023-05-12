A collage of surveillance photos of a woman who deputies say tried to pass bad checks on May 8 and 9, 2023. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at parks and sporting events in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said thieves broke windows of locked vehicles and stole purses and wallets left in the passenger compartment during youth sporting events in Holland Township on May 6. The suspects got away with several thousands of dollars of purses and cash, credit cards, checks and identification cards.

Then on May 7, the sheriff’s office said several vehicles were broken into at a park in Tallmadge Township.

On May 8 and 9, the stolen identification cards were used to pass stolen checks at several local banks. When bank employees confronted the suspect, she left the bank before deputies arrived, according to an OCSO news release.

The checks were stolen from sporting events in Indiana and totaled more than $13,000, the release said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the woman who is believed to have passed the stolen checks and the vehicle she was driving.

A photo of the suspect vehicle. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office) A photo of the suspect vehicle. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The sheriff’s office reminded residents to lock their car doors and not to leave valuables inside. If you must leave valuables inside the car, you are encouraged to store them inside a locked trunk or hidden out of sight.