Deputies identify 2 found dead in Holland Twp. apartment

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the two people found dead at an apartment complex in Holland Township.

Investigators say 23-year-old Marcus Deontae Meridy and 22-year-old Domonique Marie Anaya were found with gunshot wounds inside their home on Millpond Drive near 120th Avenue and Riley Street.

A family member who stopped by discovered the bodies around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy revealed they both died of gunshot wounds. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Anaya had multiple wounds, and Meridy had one gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the two were involved in a domestic relationship and their deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide. They say a firearm was found at the scene.

Deputies say no other suspects are being sought at this point. However, the case remains open.