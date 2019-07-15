Deputies ID woman killed in crash with semi on US-31

The scene of a deadly crash on US-31 near Grand Haven on July 11, 2019. (Kelly Lawrence/Facebook)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the woman who was killed when her SUV collided with a semi-truck on US-31 near Grand Haven Thursday.

Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Ellen Eddleman of Spring Lake.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US-31 and Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.

The sheriff’s office said Eddleman was trying to turn from southbound US-31 onto eastbound Comstock when she pulled her SUV into the path of a northbound semi.

The SUV rolled and Eddleman was thrown from it. She died at the scene.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.