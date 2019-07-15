Deputies ID woman killed in crash with semi on US-31

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
grand haven township us-31 crash

The scene of a deadly crash on US-31 near Grand Haven on July 11, 2019. (Kelly Lawrence/Facebook)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the woman who was killed when her SUV collided with a semi-truck on US-31 near Grand Haven Thursday.

Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Ellen Eddleman of Spring Lake.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US-31 and Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.

The sheriff’s office said Eddleman was trying to turn from southbound US-31 onto eastbound Comstock when she pulled her SUV into the path of a northbound semi.

The SUV rolled and Eddleman was thrown from it. She died at the scene.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links