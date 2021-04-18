Deputies: House hit by gunfire from nearby vehicles

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A home was hit as people in cars were shooting at each other while driving in Holland Township Sunday night, deputies said.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. near Beeline Road and James Street.

Deputies say three vehicles driving south on Beeline near James were involved in an altercation. Shots were fired from the vehicles and a home nearby was hit.

People were at the home during the incident, but no one was hurt, authorities say.

The suspect vehicles have been described as a white Chrysler 300, a dark red of maroon Mini Cooper with a silver stripe along the bottom and a silver or gray Jeep Compass.

No arrests have been made yet. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT.