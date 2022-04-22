PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After investigating a Park Township stabbing that left a 22-year-old woman injured, detectives determined the woman’s description of events was “unfounded.”

On Friday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that detectives determined that the stabbing “did not occur as initially described by the victim.”

The woman initially told investigators that she arrived at her home on N. 160th Avenue near W. Lakewood Boulevard in Park Township around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found a man in her bedroom. After a short fight, she was stabbed. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

Deputies said they were on the scene within minutes of getting the call. The victim told them the intruder ran away, but a police dog was not able to track him.

There were no signs of forced entry to the home. On Tuesday, investigators said the man may have gotten in through an unlocked door.

After detectives determined that her report was unfounded, the sheriff’s office said that “there is no unidentified suspect at large and there is no threat to the community or public.”