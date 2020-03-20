Deputies: Grand Haven Twp man pointed gun at officers

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man accused of pointing a gun at officers has been charged with numerous counts.

Bryce Anthony Dennings, 50, of Grand Haven Township, was charged Friday with two counts of felonious assault of a police officer, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of possession of a weapon while intoxicated and one count of domestic violence.

Authorities say they were called to a domestic violence incident just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Oak Hill Court near 178th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

When officers tried to talk to the occupants, Dennings pointed a gun at officers through a window, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

After setting up a perimeter around the home, officers tried to communicate with Dennings. A short time later, Dennings came out of the home with several weapons, pointed a weapon at an officer and quickly ran away, deputies say.

Authorities say Dennings was located a short distance away and was arrested without incident.

As of Friday, Dennings remained in the Ottawa County Jail on a $200,000 bond.