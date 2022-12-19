ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators have determined that an Allendale Township fire that killed a 28-year-old woman and 6-year-old was set intentionally, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, the medical examiner identified the woman as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. Her cause of death was asphyxia and the manner of death was ruled a suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s name, cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending toxicology results. The sheriff’s office said detectives do believe that the child is Del Villar-Garcia’s son who lived in the home with her.

The fire happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Mount Blanc Lane in Allendale Meadows trailer park. When first responders arrived, they found the home full of smoke and Del Villar-Garcia and the child inside deceased.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, however, the sheriff’s office said investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.