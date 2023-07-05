PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland woman killed in an explosion at a private fireworks show in Park Township Monday night died of a shrapnel wound, deputies say.

An autopsy found that 41-year-old Jana Daniels died of cardiac laceration because of a shrapnel injury, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said her death was ruled accidental.

Of the nine others who were hurt in the explosion, the sheriff’s office said at least five have been treated and released from local hospitals, while the others continue to receive care but are expected to survive.

At least three homes and five vehicles were damaged in the explosion, which occurred around 11:10 p.m. Monday, deputies said.

The device that exploded was not a commercial firework, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the explosion sent metal pieces and shrapnel flying, which caused the injuries.

Deputies said the device that exploded was likely brought by one of the attendees, but they did not believe it was meant to explode.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Ottawa County in the investigation, public information officer Tracy Morris said on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer.