HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies evacuated apartments in Holland Township Saturday afternoon amid a standoff.

Around noon, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Westwood Lane near 136th Avenue after receiving a report that a 18-year-old woman was assaulted by a 19-year-old man. The sheriff’s office said the two were in a relationship.

The Critical Response Team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and attempted to make contact with the man.

Deputies were originally concerned that an 18-month-old was inside the apartment, but later found the child had been dropped off with relatives before officers arrived.

Neighboring apartments were evacuated but deputies have since cleared the scene and allowed neighbors to return to their apartments. Police said there is no immediate danger to apartment residents.

The woman had minor injuries, police said.

This story is developing. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.