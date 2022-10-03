GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was injured after he drove through a red light and was struck by a semi-truck.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cottonwood and Chicago drives in Georgetown Township.

Investigators said a Buick SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Norton Shores man, was heading northbound on Cottonwood when he went through the red light at the intersection and was struck by a semi-truck.

He was taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” according to an OCSO news release.

The semi-truck driver was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.