Deputies: Driver in hit-and-run crash near Grand Haven found

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver accused of hitting a pedestrian then leaving the scene near Grand Haven has been found.

The crash happened Sunday in Robinson Township close to Felix’s Marina and Guns on Green Street near 144th Avenue.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of Green Street heading west and was hit by a white Ford pickup truck. The truck did not stop and kept going west on Green Street.

The pedestrian, a 72-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip that led them to a home in Grand Haven where the vehicle was found. Damage on the truck was consistent with evidence from the crash.

The truck was then seized and the driver was found. The driver’s name is being withheld at this time as the person has not yet been charged. Detectives will discuss appropriate criminal charges with the prosecutor’s office.

The victim as of Tuesday remains in the hospital and is being treated for broken bones and internal injuries. He is expected to recover, deputies said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 887.887.4536.