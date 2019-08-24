Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office warns of fake bills

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say numerous retailers in the Holland Township area have recently reported receiving counterfeit money, especially $100 bills.

One of these incidents happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the Hobby Lobby on Felch Street in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a black man in his late-20s and early-40s came into the store and a made a small purchase using a $100 bill. He left with a sizable amount of change, police say.

However, store managers have reported suspects of different genders and races in other cases, according to a news release.

Deputies say clerks must be diligent when accepting larger bills, especially when it’s used for a relatively small purchase.

Authorities note most of these bills feel noticeably different.

In some cases, the bills are not even squarely printed on the paper, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.