GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car theft suspect tried to escape by running away and climbing a stack of pallets near Grand Haven early Monday, deputies say.

The car was reported stolen around 2:10 a.m. Monday from a mobile home park on Butternut Drive north of James Street in Holland Township, north of Holland. Inside were the owner’s purse and wallet, which contained her credit cards.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:25 a.m., deputies got word that someone was trying to use the stolen credit cards at a gas station on Hayes Street near US-31 south of Grand Haven.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, a woman, tried to take off in the stolen car. It hit a curb so the suspect got out and ran away, deputies say. She then climbed a 15-foot stack of crates or pallets at a nearby business. She wouldn’t come down, deputies said, and threatened them.

Eventually, deputies caught her. She was expected to be jailed after being taken to the hospital to be checked out. She is expected to face charges of auto theft and using stolen credit cards. Her name was not released pending arraignment.

The stolen car was returned to its rightful owner.