Deputies: Burglars targeting owners of Chinese restaurants

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are saying that four break-ins near Holland all victimized the owners of local Chinese restaurants.

On Friday, burglars broke into a home on 104th Avenue near Huizenga Avenue in Holland Township while the homeowner was at work. The burglars most likely parked in a nearby area and walked to the home, officials say. Cash and jewelry were reported stolen from the home.

Investigators say this break-in is believed to be connected with a string of burglaries that happened in October and November. All were at homes in the Holland Township area and happened while the homeowners were at work. Every time, the people who owned the house were also owners of Chinese restaurants. Thieves stole cash, jewelry and sometimes clothing. The stolen items total to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sheriff’s office detectives and local law enforcement partners are working to identify the suspects and find out about any similar break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.