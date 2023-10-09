ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspects who broke into a convenience store in Allendale Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a break-in around 2:20 a.m. Monday at Market Express, located near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects used a brick to smash the glass door and stole several items before leaving the store.

No suspect descriptions were released.

The sheriff’s office said the break-in remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.