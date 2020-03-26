Closings & Delays
Deputies: Body pulled out of water in Park Township

Ottawa County

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A body has been pulled out of Lake Michigan in Park Township on Thursday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

They say a body was reported floating in the water around 4:15 p.m. in the 100 block of N Lakeshore Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a dead man’s body and were able to get it out of the lake.

The victim’s body was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids where an autopsy will be performed.

Authorities say more information will be provided at a later time and that the incident is under investigation.

