Deputies: Avoid Zeeland Twp. intersection after crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking drivers to avoid and area in Zeeland Township Thursday afternoon after a crash that involved a train and a tanker truck.

The crash happened near Chicago Drive and 72nd Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said an empty milk tanker truck was going south on 72nd Street and stopped at Chicago Drive waiting for traffic to clear. As the tanker truck was stopped, the rear end of it, which was on the train tracks, was hit by a train going eastbound.

Deputies say crossing guards activated and sounded the alarm before the train went into the tanker’s path.

No one was injured during the crash, deputies say.

The tanker sustained moderate damage and the crossing guard arm also was damaged.

The train wasn’t damaged.

Authorities say the tracks will be blocked for an extended amount of time. Deputies ask that drivers find alternate routes.