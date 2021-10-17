Deputies: Auto theft suspect arrested after car, foot chases

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say he fled authorites both in a stolen car and on foot Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that around 5:30 p.m., Holland police spotted a Chrysler 300 in area that had been reported stolen. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped off. Officers initially gave chase but stopped when the suspect started driving at high speeds.

A short time later, deputies saw the suspect on foot in the area of Chicago Drive and New Holland Street west of Hudsonville. They tried to arrest him but say he ran away.

After a short foot chase, deputies were able to catch and arrest him.

The suspect was taken to the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges. His name was not released Sunday pending arraignment.