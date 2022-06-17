GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hurt in a Friday morning crash on US-31 in Grand Haven Township.

Around 9 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of US-31 and Comstock Street for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Responding deputies learned that a 79-year-old Norton Shores woman was heading southbound on US-31. While attempting to turn onto eastbound Comstock Street, she turned into the path of a northbound vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old Zeeland man.

Witnesses said that the light was green for northbound traffic, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the Norton Shores woman, who was at fault, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

One lane of US-31 was closed while crews cleared the scene.