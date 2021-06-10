Deputies: Woman was not assaulted at Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say investigators have determined a woman was not assaulted at Holland State Park over the weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office originally said the 23-year-old woman was held at knifepoint and forced into a car by a man after leaving the bathroom at Holland State Park on Saturday, June 5. He then allegedly drove the woman to an undisclosed location off park grounds, where she was later set free.

The sheriff’s office said after follow-up interviews with the woman, it was revealed that she was not in Ottawa County on June 5. Investigators believe the assault may have happened in the Kalamazoo area and the victim recently met the suspect on a dating site.

The incident remains under investigation.