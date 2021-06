A photo of a similar medical stroller, a Covaid Cruiser, that was stolen near Holland.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a medical stroller that was stolen near Holland.

The stroller was last seen in the victim’s car in Holland Township on Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

Authorities say it’s a Covaid Cruiser stroller used for a child with special needs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Observer at 1-877-88-Silent or at mosotips.com.