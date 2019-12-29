Deputies: Alcohol might be factor in Ottawa Co. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say alcohol appears to be a factor in an Ottawa County crash.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 20th Avenue and Bauer Road in Georgetown Township.

A 50-year-old Kentwood woman was driving a 2010 Ford Escape north on 20th Avenue when she didn’t halt at a stop sign at Bauer Road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result, she went down an embankment and struck a small barn about 150 feet down the road, deputies say.

Investigators say the driver received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.