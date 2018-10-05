Ottawa County

Deputies: Alcohol factor in crash near GVSU; 4 injured

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 05:16 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 05:58 AM EDT

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Township near Grand Valley State University Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday on Pierce Street near 52nd Avenue in Allendale Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old Grand Valley State University student from Rochester was turning into the Mystic Woods Apartment complex when another car tried passing and hit his vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

The at-fault driver, an 18-year-old Allendale man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. After he was released, the sheriff's office said he was taken to jail where he is being held on operating while intoxicated causing serious injury charge.

Two passengers inside the at-fault vehicle were also injured. An 18-year-old Allendale man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition. A 21-year-old Allendale man, who deputies say was not wearing a seatbelt, refused treatment at the scene but later went to the hospital.

As of Friday morning, the sheriff’s office had not released the names of those involved.

The crash remains under investigation, but deputies say alcohol was a factor.

