Deputies: Alcohol factor in crash, 1 seriously injured

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say alcohol appears to be a factor in a crash near Holland that seriously injured a woman.

It happened shortly around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound US-31 at the intersection of 8th Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old Holland woman was driving southbound on US-31 when she struck a Dodge Avenger stopped at a red light at the intersection.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The other driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

