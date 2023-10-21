JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hurt Saturday after a rollover crash in Jamestown Township, deputies say.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Ottogan Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 2015 Jeep was heading north on 8th Avenue when its driver, a 17-year-old girl from Grand Rapids, did not yield to a westbound 2016 Honda, which was driven by a 52-year-old Dorr woman.

Both the Honda’s driver and passenger — a 52-year-old Dorr man — were taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said the driver of the Jeep and its passenger, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man, took private transportation to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.