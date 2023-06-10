BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash Saturday in Blendon Township, deputies say.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on 96th Avenue, slightly south of Taylor Street.

A 30-year-old man from Holland was driving south in the northbound lane of 96th Avenue when he crashed into a car heading north, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman from Allendale, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said both drivers, as well as a 30-year-old woman from Cedar Springs who was riding with the Holland man, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. The area of 96th Avenue between Taylor Street and Polk Street will be closed until the investigation is complete.