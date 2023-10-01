HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash near Holland Sunday, deputies say.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Felch Street in Holland Township. A Toyota Prius driven by a 60-year-old Holland woman was headed north on 120th Avenue when it turned left onto Felch Street in front of a southbound Toyota Rav4, driven by an 18-year-old from Holland. The vehicles crashed, and the Rav4 rolled over, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers and a 41-year-old woman in the Rav4 were injured and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.