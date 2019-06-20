Deputies: 3 boys injured in Ottawa County crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say an Ottawa County crash sent three boys to the hospital.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Thursday on Filmore Street at 92nd Avenue in Allendale Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old girl from Allendale driving south on 92nd Avenue turned left onto Fillmore Street, pulling into the path of a westbound vehicle.

The second vehicle was carrying a 32-year-old woman, a 7-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys, all from Flushing.

All three boys were injured in the crash. Deputies say relatives took the children to the hospital for evaluation.

Both drivers were not injured.