HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash on US-31 in Holland Township, deputies said.

The crash happened Saturday evening around 6 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 38-year-old man from Holland was headed south on US-31 in a 2007 Toyota when the car began to hydroplane because of heavy rain in the area. The Toyota lost control and crossed the median, hitting a 2001 Dodge pickup driven by a 71-year-old man from Holland, deputies said.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the dodge was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not-life threatening, according to deputies.

The crash is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.