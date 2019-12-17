Deputies: 2 men charged in Holland-area shootings

Undated booking photos of Jonathan Jair Garces-Palma (left) and Nilson Jose Morales. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men have been charged with multiple shootings that occurred in the Holland area over the last month, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

The shootings happened:

On West Lake Boulevard on Nov. 21 and Dec. 4.

Near the intersection of North River Avenue and Douglas Avenue on Nov. 21.

Near the Speedway gas station on Butternut Drive near 136th Avenue.

During the Nov. 21 shooting near the intersection of North River Avenue and Douglas Avenue, one person suffered minor injuries.

Authorities talked to several witnesses to gather evidence in relation to the incidents.

A Holland-area man, Jonathan Jair Garces-Palma, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting from a moving vehicle and accessory after the crime.

He is at the Ottawa County Jail as of Tuesday.

Another suspect, Nilson Jose Morales, 21, was arrested Friday after detectives received leads of his location. Authorities say Morales came out of the home and surrendered after several hours.

Morales was charged with four counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, four counts of felony firearm and one count of assault in intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He is also at the Ottawa County Jail as of Tuesday.

Detectives say two other people have been identified in relation to the incidents but have not been charged at this point. They say more charges could come moving forward.

The victims and suspects know each other, according to deputies. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.