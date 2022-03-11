Deputies: Suspects in several thefts caught in burglary near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they found thousands of dollars in stolen property and arrested two men believed to be responsible for a least a dozen thefts.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to a business on 128th Avenue between Quincy and Ransom streets in Holland Township around 10:20 p.m. Thursday when a 911 caller reported it was being burgled.

When they got there, they arrested one of the suspects. A second suspect ran off, but deputies tracked his prints in the snow and, with help from a police dog, found him about 45 minutes later about a mile away in the area of New Holland Street and US-31.

On Friday, deputies conducted searches in the case and found all sorts of stolen property like power tools, lawn equipment and even a Sea-Doo. They’re working on an inventory of everything they found, but investigators say all together, it’s worth thousands of dollars.

The two suspects, a 53-year-old Wyoming man and a 27-year-old from Port Sheldon Township, were jailed on various theft charges. Their names weren’t released pending arraignment.

Deputies say they think the two are responsible for at least a dozen thefts over the last several months, including breaking into storage units and stealing from construction sites, and stealing catalytic converters.

Anyone with information about thefts is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.