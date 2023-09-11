OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a fiery crash near West Olive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a two-car crash around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Stanton Street in Olive Township.

A westbound vehicle did not stop at the intersection, hitting a northbound car. The northbound vehicle rolled over, and the westbound vehicle caught on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 25-year-old Jenison man, was able to get out of the car. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to an OCSO news release.

The northbound driver, a 23-year-old Holland woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said 102th Avenue was closed for more than an hour as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.